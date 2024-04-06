Ouachita Baptist, NASA alumni shares knowledge on the eclipse

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Unless you’ve been in the dark, you know a solar eclipse is coming on Monday, and activities across the state kicked off Friday night, including at Ouachita Baptist University.

OBU alumni Dr. Jim Spann who spent 37 years working for NASA and now is a senior scientist at NOAA shared about his time in this field and what people can expect on Monday.

“It’s one of those experiences, that you can’t describe, you have to experience,” Dr. Spann said.

Eclipse: These Arkansas cities offer the longest totality

The cosmic countdown is almost over. Dr. Jim Spann says those towns in the path of totality will have a life changing experience.

“It’s the difference between night and day, pun intended, even a sliver of the sun is so incredibly bright that you don’t get the full effect of being in complete totality where the moon totally covers up the Sun,” Dr. Spann said.

Having complete darkness isn’t the only neat thing that happens during the eclipse, adding to be on the lookout for solar flares and more.

“Just as the sun hides behind the moon, there are going to be slivers of light that come through the valleys of the moon,” Dr. Spann said, “Those are called bailey beads, and that’s due to the sun peeking out from behind mountains through the valleys reaching us.”

Student Alex Browning says the campus will have a huge watch party Monday and is ready to use Dr. Spann’s knowledge in just a few days.

“And then be able to see what his lecture is about in action on Monday, and just seeing the beauty of what God can do,” Browning said.

Solar eclipse festivals, events in Arkansas

Dr. Spann said the event is something people who watch will never forget and hopes it will spark something within them as well.

“I hope the students who have an aptitude or an interest in that, may recognize this would be so cool to study,” Dr. Spann said.

Dr. Spann stressed the importance of safety when viewing the eclipse as well, saying everyone must use solar eclipse glasses to protect themselves when viewing the eclipse.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.