OU lands $80M contract to oversee USPS workforce development training

The University of Oklahoma has been awarded a contract worth nearly $80 million to provide workforce development training services to U.S. Postal Service employees.

As part of the eight-year contract, OU's College of Continuing Education will employ over 100 people at Norman's National Center for Employment Development, many of whom are former postal workers or military personnel. They will perform training services in a wide variety of subjects, like technology, machinery and professional development.

"The workforce is changing rapidly and for people to keep up with what's going on, there is constant training that needs to take place," said Belinda Biscoe, senior associate vice president for University Outreach and the College of Continuing Education.

In recent years, the American Postal Workers Union has called for increased staffing and better pay to reduce turnover. In 2023, an audit by the Office of the Inspector General found the USPS lost almost 60% of its non-career employees in 2022.

The National Center for Employment Development is a training facility in Norman that includes a hotel and event space, and hosts Postal Service employees from around the country.

“We are immensely proud to embark on this transformative initiative with the United States Postal Service,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “At the University of Oklahoma, we understand the vital role workforce development plays in driving innovation and efficiency. This project underscores our commitment to empowering individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in an ever-evolving workplace.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU lands $80M contract to run US Postal Service training center