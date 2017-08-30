Ottis Gibson appointed South Africa coach

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Ottis Gibson was appointed head coach of South Africa on Wednesday and will start his new job in mid-September after the conclusion of England's test series against the West Indies.

The move by Gibson, who is currently England bowling coach, was confirmed by Cricket South Africa and the England and Wales Cricket Board on Wednesday.

Cricket South Africa says Gibson's contract will run until after the 2019 World Cup.

Gibson was linked with the South Africa job during the Proteas' series in England this year. He replaces Russell Domingo, who CSA moved to the position of head coach of the South Africa "A'' team.

Gibson has had two stints as England bowling coach. In between them, he was head coach of the West Indies team.

The 48-year-old former quick bowler played two tests for West Indies and also has experience of South Africa after representing three separate domestic teams there.

He faces a busy season ahead: South Africa hosts Bangladesh, India and Australia over the next seven months.