Otter spotted looking for food in Plymouth Sound

An otter has been spotted looking for food in Plymouth Sound.

Fisherman Andy Melvin said he was fishing at his "usual spot" on West Hoe at about 05:50 BST when he saw the animal in the water.

He said he first thought it was a seal due to its size but its tail suggested otherwise.

The Devon Wildlife Trust reviewed a video taken by Mr Melvin and confirmed the animal was an otter due to its head movements and the way it was diving.

'Real privilege'

The trust said otters could venture into the sea in search for food.

Speaking of his encounter, Mr Melvin said: "The otter looked at me before diving under the water before it headed towards the [River] Plym where I assume it came from.

"I have seen the occasional seal before while fishing. Looking at the tail, you could see straight away it was not a seal.

"It looked at me, I looked at it and then it shot off."

He said he had never seen an otter off the Plymouth coast before.

'Secretive creatures'

Stephen Hussey, Devon Wildlife Trust spokesman, said seeing an otter in the wild was a "real privilege".

"They are quite elusive and secretive creatures and more active by night than they are by day," he said.

"It is quite rare to see otters."

Mr Hussey said the animals could spend time in the ocean looking for food such as small fish, crustaceans and shellfish.

He said encounters with otters were often "fleeting glimpses" but anyone who spots one should stay quiet.

"If you have a dog with you, keep it close to you on the lead and enjoy the experience," he said.

