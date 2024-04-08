Otter River State Forest in Baldwinville closed until further notice: what we know

Officials with the state Department of Conservation and Recreation announced on Monday that the Otter River State Forest day use and campground areas in Baldwinville are closed until further notice while crews repair damage caused by recent storms.

According to park officials, high winds and heavy snow during last week's storm toppled several trees, which took down a power line and caused damage to an informational kiosk in the park. Crews are scheduled to replace the pole on Wednesday.

Officials said the park should be reopened to the public within a few weeks. Camping season at the park officially begins in mid-May.

