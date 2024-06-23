Ottawa police investigating after woman found dead

OTTAWA, Kan. — The Ottawa Police Department is conducting a death investigation after one person was found dead.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, June 21, officers were called to the 600 block of East Logan Street on a reported death.

See the latest headlines in Kansas City and across Kansas, Missouri

Upon arrival, a 33-year-old female from Ottawa was found dead. The cause of her death is currently unclear and still under investigation.

According to Ottawa police, there is no known threat to the community from this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police at 785-242-2561 or email opdtips@ottawaks.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.