Ottawa County man indicted for theft from Danbury firefighters association

PORT CLINTON - An Ottawa County man has been indicted on theft charges after an investigation discovered he allegedly embezzled more than $60,000 from the Danbury Township Fire Fighters Association, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a news release.

Trevor Ross, 40, was indicted in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday on three counts of grand theft, each a fourth-degree felony.

Ross was treasurer of the Danbury Township Fire Fighters Association, a nonprofit that supports the Danbury Township Fire Department.

An investigation by the attorney general’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation discovered that over the course of about six years Ross used the association’s credit card and checking account to make personal purchases that were delivered to his home. The indictment alleges that purchases were made for boat equipment, firearms, collectables and other items.

Attorneys from Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section are prosecuting the case.

