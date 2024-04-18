Ottawa County Historical Society April luncheon topic is Ohio’s Native American Earthworks

The Ottawa County Historical Society spring luncheon membership meeting is scheduled for April 28 at the Port Clinton Elks Lodge, 231 Buckeye Blvd.

The featured speaker will be Jennifer Aultman, chief historic sites officer with the Ohio History Connection, speaking on the topic of UNESCO’s World Heritage recognition of Ohio’s Native American Earthworks. The public is invited.

Native Americans in the Ohio River Valley gathered together 2,000 years ago to build the largest concentration of geometric earthworks in the world. These places of gathering and ceremony drew people from across North America to connect with each other, the earth and the cosmos in intimate and interdependent relationships.

Ohio sites nominated for World Heritage recognition

For the past 20 years, the Ohio History Connection, tribes with historic ties to Ohio, the National Park Service and other advocates joined in an effort to recognize the remarkable achievements of these ancestors.They proposed eight of the largest and best-preserved Ohio earthworks for UNESCO World Heritage inscription — the world’s highest honor for cultural sites. The nomination was submitted, reviewed and voted on in September.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon. Luncheon cost is $25 per person. Make check payable to the Ottawa County Historical Society and mail to OCHS, P.O. Box 385, Port Clinton, 43452 by April 25. If coming to hear the speaker only, talk begins at 12:45 p.m.

