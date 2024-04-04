Ottawa County group gets behind 250th celebration of America's independence in 2026

America will celebrate its 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026, and states already are preparing for a yearlong string of events.

In Ohio, preparations are being led by the Ohio Commission for the U.S. Semiquicentennial, also referred to as America 250-OH. Locally, the Ottawa County Commissioners passed a resolution establishing the Ottawa County-America-250 Committee. The volunteer committee will help guide celebratory events in Ottawa County.

Members of the Ottawa County-America 250 Committee met March 25 to help the county prepare for the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026. Sitting, from left, are Marblehead Chamber of Commerce Director Terri Cassell and Ottawa County Historical Society board member Linda Huber. Standing, from left, are Perry’s Monument Acting Superintendent Robert Whitman; Harris Township Trustee D.J. Greenhill; Lakeside Director of Education John Mann; Park District of Ottawa County Executive Director Jannah Wilson; Oak Harbor Mayor Quinton Babcock; Ottawa County Improvement Corporation Manager of Communications and Programs Jessica Grzechowiak; Shores and Islands Manager of Visitor Experience Brian Shifflet; and Beacon editor Sheri Trusty. Not shown are Ottawa County Community Foundation Board President Deb Harmeyer and Firelands Forward interim Director Makenna Laser, who joined the group online.

First group meeting held at Lakeside

The Ottawa County-America 250 Committee — which is made up of representatives from businesses, organizations and government entities across the county — held its first meeting March 25 at Lakeside Chautauqua to adopt a charter and brainstorm ways the county can celebrate. The committee is co-chaired by Linda Huber of the Ottawa County Historical Society; Brian Shifflet of Shores and Islands Ohio; and Jannah Wilson, executive director of the Park District of Ottawa County.

The purpose of the committee is to engage stakeholders from across the county; inspire individuals, organizations, schools and businesses to participate in the celebration; collaborate with groups on joint projects, and share information with the America-250 Ohio organization.

Most events to occur from March to October

Local celebrations will be focused from March through October in 2026, but celebrations have already begun across the nation and will continue through the end of 2026. Local residents are encouraged to create events at any time, and they are invited to contact the committee for information and guidance.

The committee discussed several possible events including reenactments, self-guided historical tours and guided field trips and bus tours.

For information about Ottawa County-America 250, email Linda Huber at abhawkins57@me.com.

