Ottawa Beach General Store reopens in new building Friday

The new Ottawa Beach General Store is nearly ready for customers Wednesday, May 22. It reopens Friday.

HOLLAND — The wait is finally over.

Ottawa Beach General Store will reopen in a brand new building at 12 p.m. Friday, May 24.

The original building, constructed 85 years ago, was torn down in September after ownership determined it had reached the end of its useful life. Despite efforts to rehabilitate it, the foundation was crumbling.

The new building closely resembles the original, with the same roofline, porch and exterior color — all while meeting current construction codes and business needs.

For longtime store operator Linda Dykert, it's been an off-season like no other. She's fielded questions for months from curious customers, all wondering if the shop would open on time and what they could expect when it did.

Dykert said she appreciates the questions and support, and is excited to serve Holland locals and tourists alike.

"We can't wait to see our customers again," Dykert said. "The feeling inside, the atmosphere is very similar to what it was. While it has many new amenities, it's going to feel like their general store again."

The store at 2256 Ottawa Beach Road is a mainstay for beachgoers and campers, with snacks and drinks, souvenir sweatshirts and t-shirts, camping supplies and ice cream.

“I’m so thankful building ownership put the work in to keep the tradition alive,” Dykert said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the front porch full of smiling faces again this summer.”

Learn more at ottawabeachgeneralstore.com.

