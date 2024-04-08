Otsego to get funding for Head Start program

Apr. 8—U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-NY-19, on Monday announced $14,868,390 in federal funds for Head Start programing at the Family Enrichment Network of Greater Binghamton, Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango, Opportunities for Otsego, and Tompkins Community Action. The funding comes after Molinaro voted to increase federal funding for Head Start Programs by more than $1 billion in the Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations bills, according to a media release from his office.

The funds are available through the Head Start and Early Head Start programs and administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The funds will be used to support Head Start programs, which provide comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition, and parent involvement services to children from low-income families, the release said.

Molinaro said, "Less talking, less divisive rhetoric, and more doing. That's how I've approached my job in Congress and why I'm proud to announce more funding for critical early education programming across Upstate New York. Now, more children will have access to high-quality education and these effective programs will be able to extend their reach throughout our communities."

Dan Maskin, chief executive officer at Opportunities for Otsego, said, "We are always pleased and proud to be able to provide Head Start programming to low-income families in Otsego County. We have received continued high marks from program reviewers regarding early childhood development as well as financial management excellence as is demonstrated on annual independent audits. We look forward to another great year with Head Start and thank Congressman Molinaro for his vital support."

Opportunities for Otsego will receive $4,691,836. Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango will receive $2,959,859. Tompkins Community Action will receive $4,367,889.