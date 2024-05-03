Other Augusta Mall shooting suspect pleaded guilty to armed robbery in 2014

City records show one of two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting on April 28 inside Dillard's at the Augusta Mall has an extensive criminal history.

Samoney Tanksley, 26, and Kay-Sean Nealy, 20, are both wanted for aggravated assault in connection to the shooting, according to previous reporting.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office said Nealy should be considered armed and dangerous. However, he does not have any prior arrests or convictions.

Tanksley, on the other hand, has previously been charged with four felonies.

When she was just 15 years old, Tanksley was convicted in a 2014 armed robbery and sentenced to 45 years in prison.

She was initially charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, burglary in the first degree, and possession of a gun during a crime.

Shooting suspect: Criminal history of 24-year-old convicted felon charged in Augusta Mall shooting

In 2019, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled Tanksley was entitled to a new trial in Richmond County Superior Court and she pleaded guilty to armed robbery and burglary in exchange for a 10-year sentence, followed by 10 years of probation, according to previous reporting.

Tanksley graduated from high school while incarcerated and said in 2020 she hoped to become a counselor when she got out of prison, according to previous reporting.

A third suspect, Tybrea Elester Nicole Nelson, 24, was arrested April 29 in connection to the shooting and is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Nelson is a convicted felon with arrests dating back to when she was just 17 years old, according to previous reporting.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta Mall shooting suspect pleaded guilty to 2014 armed robbery