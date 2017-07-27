Other Affordable Electric Cars Besides Tesla's Model 3

An electric vehicle charging cable is seen on the hood of a Volvo hybrid car in this picture illustration taken July 6, 2017.

Elon Musk's car company Tesla is set to livestream the delivery of its highly-anticipated Model 3 electric vehicle on Friday. However, not everyone is hyped about getting a Tesla.

If you’re looking to get an electric car, but don’t really feel like reserving a Model 3 and waiting until next year, you can check out other cars from companies like Volkswagen and Chevrolet.

Here are other affordable electric vehicles:

Chevrolet Volt

An alternative to the Model 3 is the Chevrolet Volt, which starts at $34,095, a little bit less than Tesla’s Model 3. The Volt can run up to 53 pure electric miles and up to 420 miles when fully charged and with a full tank of gas. The electric vehicle can be charged with a 240-volt charger in four and a half hours, or it can be recharged with a 120-volt portable cord in about 13 hours.

The sedan has a stylish, modern interior, equipped with a Bose premium audio system and an 8-inch touch screen. The Volt, which was the Insurance Institute For Highway Safety’s 2017 Safety Pick, has 10 airbags and smart sensors. It also helps parents keep an eye on their kids with the car’s “Teen Driver Technology,” which lets parents know how their teens drove the vehicle.

Chevrolet Bolt EV

If you need more space, the Chevrolet Bolt EV offers a bit more leg room. The Bolt EV, which was named Motor Trend’s 2017 Car of the Year, has a 10.2-inch diagonal touch screen and 8-inch diagonal driver cluster. The screen shows drivers real-time information about battery levels, range estimation, charge settings and climate controls.

The vehicle, which starts at $37,495, runs 238 miles on a full charge. The car was released in Oregon and California late last year, and will be available nationwide next month, the company told Automotive News.

Nissan Leaf

The Nissan Leaf fully electric car is even cheaper than the Model 3, Chevrolet Bolt EV and Volt, starting at $30,680. However, the car comes with less miles than the other three cars, only 107 miles per charge. The 5-passenger car has folding rear seats, good amount of storage and USB port.

2017 Volkswagen e-Golf

Volkswagen’s e-Golf, which looks just like the Golf, runs 83 miles per charge. The vehicle is equipped with a 115 horsepower electric motor and 199 lb-ft of torque. The car can be charged with a 240-volt wall box, public charging stations or at Volkswagen dealerships. The e-Golf has park pilot, park assist and extra room when rear seats are folded.

Volkswagen is selling the e-Golf at participating dealers in Washington D.C., California, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont. The electric car starts at $28,995, and could go as low as $21,495 after a $7,500 federal tax credit.







Hyundai Ioniq

Hyundai’s Ioniq hybrid model is currently available starting at $22,200, while the Ioniq Electric is going for $29,500.

As of now, the Ioniq Electric, which has 124 mile range and 118 horsepower, is only available to those in California. The vehicle comes with a navigation system that includes an 8-inch color touchscreen display, Integrated Memory System for the driver’s seat, power tilt-and-slide sunroof, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking and a 7-inch color audio touchscreen with Apple CarPlay.

Hyundai is set to release the Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid later this year.

Ford Focus Electric

The 2017 Ford Focus Electric comes with 118 miles of rated range, more than the Nissan Leaf and the Volkswagen e-Golf. The 5-seat car has $29,120 starting price.

Earlier this year, Ford Motors revealed new electric vehicles, including hybrid versions of the F-150 pickup and Mustang, along with a fully electric SUV with at least 300 miles and a plug-in hybrid Transit Custom van. The vehicles are set to launch in 2019 and 2020. At the time the company said electric cars will exceed gasoline-powered vehicles within the next 15 years.

Meanwhile, Volvo recently vowed to launch only electric or hybrid vehicles starting 2019.

