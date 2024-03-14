Otero County woman pleads guilty to domestic violence charge

A Mescalero woman, Pristina Lisa Kahze, pleaded guilty on March 12 to the assault of her partner that law enforcement said resulted in injury, according to United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico.

On Sept. 24, 2023, Kazhe admitted to the man by hitting him over the head with a Bud Light bottle and a metal pot, and to biting his arm, according to a Department of Justice news release. The man was transported to a nearby medical center where he was treated for three large lacerations which required multiple staples.

Kazhe’s sentencing has not been scheduled and she remains in custody. She faces up to five years in prison followed by up to three years of supervised release.

Kazhe was also charged in 2022 with a series of crimes for which she is currently awaiting trial.

Kazhe was charged with abuse of a child, aggravated DWI driving while under the influence of Intoxicating liquor/drug, driving while license revoked, no proof of insurance, and child not in a restraint device or seat belt.

On Nov. 24, 2022, Kazhe was stopped by a Tularosa Police Department officer while she was driving a white Ford F-150 near Fairview Rd. and Central Avenue. The officer reported smelling alcohol emanating from the vehicle. The officer reportedly asked Kazhe if she had anything to drink, after which she said she had consumed alcohol, according to court documents.

The officer also reported that Kazhe’s 9-year-old son was laying down on the floorboard. When the officer asked about Kazhe’s son she said, “I told him to hide.”

Kazhe reportedly failed a field sobriety test, according to court documents, and refused a chemical sobriety test for drugs and alcohol.

