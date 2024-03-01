OSU Extension: Having boxwood issues? Dig Into Gardening can help

Got Boxwood Questions? Don’t miss the Dig Into Gardening!

How many of you are still holding on to scraggly-looking boxwoods wondering if they will ever begin to green up again? Or are you trying to decide to start over? Looking for a new plant species to try? Check out the Fairfield County Master Gardener Dig Into Gardening event slated from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at Christ United Methodist Church in Baltimore.

OSU Extension Educator Carrie Brown will talk about all of the boxwood issues we have been seeing in local landscapes and possible solutions to your issues. In addition, we will learn about Conifers in your Garden, an alternative to the beloved boxwood and Planting For Pollinators with Scott Beuerlein of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens. It is sure to be a day you will enjoy complete with a light breakfast and lunch. The cost is $40. To register contact OSU Extension in Fairfield County at 740-653-5419 of check out the Fairfield County OSU Extension webpage at: https://fairfield.osu.edu/news/2024-dig-gardening-educational-day.

Pesticide testing

For those without a pesticide or fertilizer license, or anyone wishing to add a category to an existing license, we will host a testing session with ODA in the Ag Center at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7. Call our office (740-653-5419) or visit https://agri.ohio.gov/divisions/plant-health/pesticides/exam-registration to reserve a seat. Seats are very limited.

Fruit tree pruning class planned

Join OSU Extension in Fairfield County for a hands-on Fruit Tree Pruning workshop with Ralph Hugus at Hugus Fruit Farm from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 5. The workshop will involve walking through the orchard and discussing growing and pruning techniques for apple and peach trees. Pruning shears will be provided for demonstration use.

Participants will be able to learn pruning techniques and get all their questions related to fruit tree growing and pruning answered. The majority of the Workshop will be held outdoors, please dress for the weather. The cost if this workshop is free. For details call OSU Extension in Fairfield County or go.osu.edu/fcpruning by April 3 so we can have plenty of handouts available for the class.

Growing and using herb series

Growing Herbs: Whether you have a backyard garden or a few containers on your patio, everyone can grow herbs that transform good food into a great meal. Join OSU Extension Educator, Carrie Brown, as we explore selecting and growing fresh herbs at home.

Class is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 at the Fairfield County District Library, 219 North Broad St., 3rd Floor. Contact email: brown.2766@osu.edu for more details. To register: https://fcdlibrary.libnet.info/event/10147480

Using and storing fresh herbs class

Cooking with herbs can be a quick and simple way to add interesting flavors to foods without adding salt, sugar, or fat. Join OSU Extension Educator, Shannon Carter, to learn tips on using, storing and preserving fresh herbs.The class will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, April 29, at the Fairfield County District Library, 219 North Broad St., 3rd Floor. For details: Contact email: carter.413@osu.edu To register: https://fcdlibrary.libnet.info/event/10234758

Check out OSU’s Buckeye Yard and Garden Line

Looking for some good information about gardening? Check out OSU’s Buckeye Yard and Garden Line at https://bygl.osu.edu. Be sure to check out the Seed Starting article published by Carrie Jagger, Extension Educator in Morrow County. Buckeye Yard and Garden online provides timely information about Ohio growing conditions, pests, diseases, and cultural problems. Articles and supporting photos are created by members of the Extension, Nursery, Landscape, Turf (ENLT) team to benefit those who are managing a commercial nursery, garden center, or landscape business or someone who just wants to keep their yard looking good all summer. Additional fact sheet information on any of these articles may be found through the OSU FactSheet database: plantfacts.osu.edu

4-H Day

4-H Day is set from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at the Fairfield Co. Fairgrounds. Come learn more about 4-H and what it can do for your family in the AAA building at the Fairfield County Fairgrounds.

Pressure Cooker Workshop

A pressure cooker workshop will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the Wagnalls Memorial Library, 150 East Columbus St, Lithopolis. Join Shannon Carter, Extension Educator and Sandy Bohl, Trained Instructor, with Ohio State University Extension Fairfield County, to learn more about the basics of using a Electric Pressure Cooker, including: Parts of the cooker, Settings and what they mean, Safety and cleaning. Register at 614-837-4765. Workshop sponsored by The Wagnalls Memorial Library.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Having boxwood issues? OSU Extension can help with Dig Into Gardening