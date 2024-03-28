OSU Extension: When it comes to Easter egg safety, follow the 2-hour rule

Easter celebrations use eggs in a variety of ways, so whether you are coloring hard-boiled eggs, using eggs for decorations or having an Easter egg hunt. Here are some tips to follow:

When purchasing eggs, open the carton of eggs and make sure there are no cracked eggs inside. Wash hands thoroughly before and after handling eggs.

After hard boiling and coloring the eggs, place them back into refrigeration within two hours. The two hours includes the entire time eggs are out of refrigeration for coloring, this includes travel time. If you plan to eat the Easter eggs you decorate, then be sure to use only food-grade dye. One suggestion is to make two sets of colored eggs: one for hiding that will not be consumed and another set for eating.

When decorating with eggs, any hard-boiled eggs that are used as decorations for baskets or centerpieces must be back in refrigeration within two hours or disposed of after being out for longer than two hours.

Holding an Easter egg hunt? It is not recommended to consume hard-cooked eggs that have been lying on the ground, because they can pick up bacteria, especially if the shells are cracked. If the shells crack, bacteria could contaminate the inside.

The total time for hiding and hunting eggs should not exceed two hours. A better option would be to use plastic eggs for coloring.

If the hard-boiled, colored Easter eggs have not been out of refrigeration for more than two hours, they will be safe to eat. Eggs should be used within one week.

Lastly, for cooked egg dishes, they should reach a safe minimum internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit, as measured by a food thermometer.

With a little planning, your Easter egg coloring and activities can be food safe and fun for all.

Source: Michigan State University Extension

Soil thermometer

Need a soil thermometer? Soil temperature plays an important role in seed germination. Adequate soil temperatures for germination range widely for different crops. OSU Stop by OSU Extension in Fairfield County and pick up a soil thermometer plus a free chart on the soil temperature for best seed germination of various crops in your garden. The cost of the soil thermometer is $10 with all proceeds benefiting the Fairfield County Master Gardener Program. Soil thermometers are great tools to keep in your garden toolbox to get your garden off to a good start each year. OSU Extension in Fairfield County is located in the Fairfield County Ag Center at 831 College Avenue, Suite D, Lancaster, Ohio .

Start your growing season off right. Check soil temperatures before opening your first packet of seeds to plant in your garden.

Source: Connie Smith, Program Assistant, Master Gardener Coordinator-Fairfield County

Where Hope Blooms

One of the earliest and most-welcomed signs of spring are the flowers who have persevered through the winter. As colder temperatures subside and give way to spring, crocuses respond by pushing new shoots up through the earth and opening their cheery blossoms. This can remind us that there is always potential for change and growth, even during difficult times.

In order to bring about positive change in our culture, or ourselves, we begin with hope. Fostering hope has been shown in various research studies to help decrease symptoms of depression and improve mental health, self-esteem and the ability to function with a chronic illness. In a study of older adults, hope was linked to better physical and mental health and health behavior outcomes.

To better understand what hope is, we can look at the science behind it. Goals are the thing we are striving for and become the cornerstone of hope. Pathway is the ability to identify routes toward goals and to find new pathways (problem solve) around obstacles, if necessary. Agency (willpower) is the ability to sustain motivation to move along these pathways. No matter the difficulties we may face, hope is accessible to each and every one of us. Unlike optimism, which is simply the expectation of a better future, hope is action-oriented and a skill that can be learned.

To foster hope in your life, you may need to re-frame your thinking and form new habits. Hope experts recommend these tips:

Break goals into smaller chunks so they are more manageable.

Stay connected. Hope is a social gift. It is not something that happens in isolation within us. It happens in relationships with each other. We should be more intentional in our social connections. Our connectedness with others or with something greater than ourselves is one of single best predictors of hope.

Celebrate small successes. It is important to acknowledge and celebrate what you have accomplished to boost your willpower to reach the next small goal.

At the heart of change is our ability to understand the way things are right now in our lives… and that we can begin to imagine the way things could be. This is where hope is born. So, when you see early spring flowers, let them remind you to hold on to hope and believe that things will get better, and the courage to take some action to bring about change.

Source: Shannon Carter, Extension Educator, Family & Consumer Sciences, Ohio State University Extension, Fairfield County, carter.413@osu.edu

More Junior Fair Updates

Entries for the 2024 Fairfield County Jr. Fair Goat, Swine, and Lamb MQP programs are now being accepted. All MQP entries will be accepted online and are due on or before April 15.

Goats for the MQP contest must be owned by May 18, and will be weighed-in on that date at the fairgrounds. After 99 days on feed the Goat MQP contest will conclude at the Fairgrounds on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Lambs for the MQP contest must be owned by June 29, and will be weighed at the Fairgrounds on that date. After 64 days on feed the MQP lambs will be brought back to the Fairgrounds for the conclusion of the contest on Sept. 1.

Barrows or – new for this year – gilts for MQP must be owned by June 29, and will be weighed this year at the Fairgrounds on that date. After 71 days on feed the barrows will return to the Fairgrounds for the contest conclusion on Sept. 8.

Applications for any of these contests must be received online by April 15. Find more details about MQP and links to each of the application portals here: https://go.osu.edu/mqp

Pesticide testing

For those without a pesticide or fertilizer license, or anyone wishing to add a category to an existing license, we will host a testing session with ODA in the Ag Center on Wednesday, April 3, beginning promptly at 11 a.m. Call our office (740-653-5419) or visit https://agri.ohio.gov/divisions/plant-health/pesticides/exam-registration to reserve a seat. Seats are very limited.

Upcoming events

Fruit tree pruning: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 5, Hugus Fruit Farm. The majority of the Workshop will be held outdoors, please dress for the weather. The cost of this workshop is free. For details call OSU Extension in Fairfield County or go.osu.edu/fcpruning by April 3 so we can have plenty of handouts available for the class.

Growing and using herb series: noon to 1 p.m. April 16, at the Fairfield County District Library, 219 North Broad St., 3rd Floor. To register: https://fcdlibrary.libnet.info/event/10147480

Growing Herbs: Whether you have a backyard garden or a few containers on your patio, everyone can grow herbs that transform good food into a great meal. Learn from Carrie Brown, OSU Extension Educator in Fairfield County

Using and storing fresh herbs: Noon to 1 p.m. April 29 at the Fairfield County District Library, 219 North Broad St., 3rd Floor. To register: https://fcdlibrary.libnet.info/event/10234758

Join Shannon Carter, of OSU Extension – Fairfield County to learn more about cooking with herbs can be a quick and simple way to add interesting flavors to foods without adding salt, sugar, or fat. Join OSU Extension Educator, Shannon Carter, to learn tips on using, storing and preserving fresh herbs.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: When it comes to Easter egg safety, follow the 2-hour rule