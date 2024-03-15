Ossipee man indicted for death of pregnant woman and her fetus

Mar. 15—An Ossipee man has been indicted for murder in the beating deaths of the woman he lived with and her unborn child last December.

William Kelly, 38, is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Carroll County Superior Court, according to a news release from the Attorney General's office.

A Carroll County Grand Jury indicted Kelly on two counts of second-degree murder for "recklessly" causing the death of Christine Falzone, 33, and her child, "by means of multiple blunt force injuries," the statement said.

Falzone was found dead in her West Ossipee home on Dec. 17. An autopsy determined that she was 35 to 37 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Kelly has been held without bail since his arrest. He has a prior criminal record of convictions that include felonious sexual assault on a minor and second-degree domestic violence assault.