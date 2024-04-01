Ossining High School robotics club builds future engineers

On a recent Wednesday afternoon, members of Ossining High School’s Engineering Club were making final tweaks on the team robot in preparation for the Tech Valley Regional FIRST Robotics Competition in Albany.

Douglas Albrecht, the club’s coordinator, said the club teaches students to design, build and program a robot from scratch for a new task each year; and that they compete against teams from around the world in competitions across the state.

Senior Cole Bodoff, left, junior Massimo Giambona, and senior Quinn Matthews make final tweaks March 20, 2024, on the Ossining Engineering Club's robot as they prepare for an upcoming competition at Ossining High School.

In the weeks leading to competition season, the students work on the robot after school with the upperclassmen teaching the underclassmen skills in electrical, mechanical and programming, said Katelyn Battacharia, a senior and club vice president.

“This year we're competing in three different competitions, where we form alliances with other robots from other schools and we're able to learn collaboration, we're able to learn problem-solving skills on the spot and we're also able to talk to judges at these competitions, teaching yourself about public speaking skills as well,” Battacharia said.

Battacharia plans to major in engineering in college.

“The club has really influenced some of my best friends," she said. "It's showed me that I can do things that other people are capable of that I never thought I would be able to do, and it also has influenced my career aspirations as well."

Albrecht reported back after the competition in Albany saying it went well and that after working out the problems that forced a redesign of the robot, they were quarterfinalists and won the Sustainability Award for their outreach work in the community.

