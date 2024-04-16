OSS solid waste district awards grants

FREMONT - The winners of the Competitive Funding Grant (CFG), a program provided by The Ottawa Sandusky Seneca Solid Waste Management District, were announced during the recent Board of Directors meeting.

This program was established to offer financial support to local governments, institutions, and non-profit organizations for their solid waste initiatives. Each year, a set amount of money is allocated in the budget for this purpose. A committee within the District, comprising representatives from each county, evaluates all grant applications and then presents recommendations to the Board of Directors.

The OSS Board then takes the recommendations from the grant committee and votes to approve the funding for local solid waste reduction initiatives. Grant applications are awarded in two equal rounds, in January and June.

Here are the area winners from the January round.

Put-in-Bay Township Parks: A new entrance sign and a recycle/garbage barrel container for the new preserve - Duff homestead and Bayfront Preserve, $5,627.

Village of Gibsonburg: The village has been working on transforming the formerly blighted area in downtown into a vibrant park area. They are requesting six recycled content benches for their project, $6,025.

Bellevue Parks to receive $10,000 in grants

Bellevue Parks and Recreation: Replace old mulch with recycled tire mulch at Robert Peters Park playground, $10,000.

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish: A poly bench made from 100% recycled plastic milk jugs to go at Grotto Gardens and Station in Genoa that is visited by over 500 visitors a year, $450.

Habitat for Humanity, Ottawa County: Buy 100% recycled content plastic storage bins (158 of various sizes) to put items in when picking up and storing. They provide homes for low to medium-income families to purchase by new construction or rehab existing homes. In 2024, they will be opening a store for the public to donate construction materials, appliances, furniture, and other home goods, $2,186.

Carroll Township: To create a boat shrink wrap recycling program with a partnership of Carroll Townshipand Ohio Clean Marinas Program. Shrink wrap would be collected and sent to CLI in Norwalk to be recycled in guard rail bumpers, $7,050.

City of Bellevue: The City has a consolidation location similar to the OSS township recycle drop off sites with eight recycling dumpsters serviced by Rumpke. City asked for $10,000 toward its budget, $7,000.

Next grant deadline is June 30

The upcoming round of Competitive Grant Funding from the Ottawa Sandusky Seneca Solid Waste District will conclude on June 30. Local governments, institutions, and non-profit organizations operating within The District that are interested in applying for the next CFG should start preparing their applications early.

All application submissions must be completed by June 30. For additional details about the CFG, feel free to reach out to OSS Director Gary Baty at gbaty@recycleoss.org or call 419-334-7222 ext. 1.

The News-Messenger/News Herald

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Area communities qualify for first round of 2024 grants