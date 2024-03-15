Ospreys are on their way back to New Jersey! Everything to know about their arrival

Welcome home, ospreys!

Spring is on its way, and so are New Jersey's beloved ospreys, which will be arriving back at their breeding grounds around the state over the next few weeks.

Here is everything you need to know about the return of the ospreys.

Fish hawks

Ospreys, also known as fish hawks, are one of New Jersey's largest raptors.

On average, they weigh about 3 pounds and have a wingspan of 63 inches, with the females typically slightly larger than the males.

The Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey says distinguishing features of ospreys include:

Dark underwing patches.

White crown, neck and undersides.

Dark brown upper parts and wings.

Dark streaks (or stripes) on either side of the head, running through the eyes.

Ospreys are unique among other North American raptors because of their diet of almost entirely live fish.

Exceptional anglers, ospreys dive feet first, several feet into the water, to grab fish. Most raptors grip prey with three toes in the front and one in the back, but ospreys can reverse their outer third toe and grab things with two toes in front and two in the back. They also have tiny spines on their toes that allow them to grasp slippery fish.

Ospreys' habitat, life cycle and migration

Ospreys can be found all over North America. They fly south during the winter and back up north for breeding season.

In New Jersey, they typically arrive on breeding grounds in late March, begin courtship and nest building in early April and lay their eggs between mid-April and early May. Between late August and early September, they leave New Jersey again for their winter migration.

While in New Jersey, ospreys are typically found along the shore, with most of the population inhabiting South Jersey and the Atlantic coast. In North Jersey, ospreys can be found along the Delaware River basin and in and around the Meadowlands.

They commonly build their nests on manmade structures such as telephone poles or channel markers. Large platforms specifically built for osprey nesting can be seen all over the state in bays, rivers and other suitable habitats. Since 2004, the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey has built 200 of these nesting platforms.

An Osprey soars above the Passaic River in Lyndhurst, NJ on Tuesday Aug. 16, 2022.

In 2021, the Meadowlands Environmental Research Institute built and installed a handful of nesting platforms in the Meadowlands estuary in hopes of combating habitat deterioration.

Each year, nest numbers and nest activity are recorded through the New Jersey Osprey Project, starting around the time when the ospreys arrive and lay eggs. Last year, the project recorded a total of 808 occupied nests, the most ever in the history of the project, according to the 2023 New Jersey Osprey Project Report. This project began in the 1970s.

As for North Jersey, the project recorded 35 nests in the Delaware River Basin and North/Central Jersey and 14 nests along the Hackensack and Hudson rivers in 2023.

Conservation and a recovering population of ospreys in NJ

The population of ospreys in New Jersey has undergone a massive rebound since the 1970s, when they were listed as endangered by the New Jersey Division of Fish, Game, and Wildlife.

Historically, over 500 osprey nests could be found along the New Jersey coastline, but by the early 1970s only about 50 nests remained, due to the effects of the insecticide DDT.

DDT was heavily used as a pesticide in South Jersey, affecting the food chain and in turn causing osprey reproduction to fail, the Conserve Wildlife Foundation says.

DDT was banned in New Jersey in 1968, and since then people and organizations such as the Conserve Wildlife Foundation, the Endangered and Nongame Species Program staff and others have worked to monitor and manage the osprey population.

The original goal to recover the population to a historic level of over 500 nesting pairs was surpassed in 2013.

For additional details about osprey population recovery, read the full 2023 New Jersey Osprey Project Report.

How to get involved with osprey conservation in NJ

If you are interested in getting involved with osprey conservation around the state, there are many ways to do so.

One way is to donate to organizations such as the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey. You can also volunteer with this organization, allowing you to participate in work such as the construction or installation of nesting platforms. Another option is to adopt a nesting platform, ensuring that the platform stays in good working condition. Check out conservewildlifenj.org/protecting/projects/osprey/ for more information about these opportunities.

If you live near any osprey nesting sites, you can register to participate in OspreyWatch, a global osprey watching website founded by the Center for Conservation Biology. By registering with OspreyWatch, you can view known nests around the world, report a new nest in your community, or send in activity reports for an existing nest. For more information, go to osprey-watch.org.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: When will ospreys return to New Jersey? Guide to fish hawks