Ohio driver clocked at 60 mph over speed limit

COLUMBUS, Ohio WJW) — Just last week, Fox 8 News reported that troopers ticketed a driver for going 122 mph, now the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports it issued an even higher speeding ticket on Saturday…124 mph.

On June 1, troopers said the person stopped for going 124 mph driver in Warren County was driving nearly 60 mph over the limit.

Troopers said over the weekend, “This year, there have now been over 10,000 speed-related crashes on Ohio roadways. #SlowDown“

A driver going 122 mph on May 23 was speeding 72 mph over the speed limit in Mahoning County.

Recently, speeders were cited by Ohio troopers for going 118 mph on Interstate 77, and 100 mph on Interstate 480.

Troopers said they’re seeing more “extreme speeds.”

