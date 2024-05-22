OSP arrest Washington man for DUII on I-84 outside La Grande

LA GRANDE — Oregon State Police arrested a Washington man for driving under the influence of intoxicants on Interstate 84 outside of La Grande on May 18, according to the OSP media log.

Trooper Eric Madsen took Floyd Michael Nitschke, 54, of Tacoma, Washington, into custody and transported him to the Union County jail. His blood alcohol level was 0.00 and he submitted to an evaluation by a drug recognition expert.

Nitschke was lodged for the DUII and cited for reckless driving and speeding.