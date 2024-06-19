OSP arrest Elgin man following pursuit through La Grande

LA GRANDE — A pursuit through La Grande following a failed traffic stop led to the arrest of an Elgin man.

Austen Allexander Voyles, 18, of Elgin, was taken into custody June 15 on charges of felony fleeing, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person, according to the Oregon court records.

Trooper Eric Madsen was driving along North Willow Street in his patrol car shortly after 9 a.m. when a car passed going in the opposite direction at high speeds, according to the probable cause declaration. The driver, later identified as Voyles, was reportedly going 59 mph in a 25 mph zone. He passed a child riding a bicycle while driving at these speeds.

Madsen turned on the overhead lights and initiated a traffic stop, but according to police reports, Voyles kept driving. He reportedly did not signal or stop at the stop sign before turning east onto Cove Avenue. Voyles continued onto North Portland Street and then east on North Penn Avenue behind the future home of Harbor Freight where two trucks were partially blocking the road while pouring concrete.

Voyles reportedly weaved between the trucks and crossed North Albany Street without stopping to continue along North Penn Avenue before turning right on 21st Street, according to the probable cause declaration. One of the concrete truck drivers told police that he estimated Voyles was going 60 mph and thought the car may have struck a red car while in the intersection.

Voyles reportedly crossed both lanes of travel and struck the curb while turning onto 21st Street, according to the probable cause declaration. This damaged the curb, as well as the front left tire and rim of the car. Madsen reported that he lost sight of the car at 21st Street until it was parked at the Pinehurst Apartments.

When the trooper drove up to the parking lot he reported that he saw two young men walking away from the car. Madsen told them to stop, which they did.

Voyles told police that he owns the car and was the only person in the vehicle during the pursuit, according to the probable cause declaration. He said that the other individual was not in the car with him, but rather was waiting to come out of the apartments when he pulled up because he had called.

When asked by police why he didn’t stop, Voyles reportedly said he was being “stupid” and should have stopped, according to the probable cause declaration. Law enforcement arrested Voyles.

He is now out on conditional release, according to court records. Voyles is required to check in with his release officer once a week and has been ordered not to drive unless properly licensed and insured. He is represented by court-appointed counsel, La Grande attorney Rick Dall, and is due in court Aug. 20 for a plea hearing.