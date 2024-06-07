Osnaburg Township to hold public hearing Monday for proposed solar energy zoning changes

OSNABURG TWP. − Township trustees will hold a public hearing Monday to discuss proposed zoning changes for solar energy.

The changes will amend the township's zoning manual with new definitions and guidelines that align with township zoning powers under Ohio House Bill 501.

Under the bill, which became effective in April of last year, townships can regulate "location, erection, construction, reconstruction, change, alteration, maintenance, removal, use, or enlargement" of small solar facilities less than 50 megawatts.

Much of the language of the proposed zoning changes was adopted from a template created by the Ohio Township Association.

If passed, the amendment will make ground mounted solar energy systems conditionally permitted in the township, requiring a zoning certificate from the zoning inspector. The amendment also lays out regulations and requirements for other types of solar.

Ohio law requires large solar facilities of 50 megawatts or more to submit an application to the Ohio Power Siting Board for approval.

The public hearing will be 8 p.m. Monday during the regular Osnaburg Township trustees meeting at 7115 Hillvale Street SE.

