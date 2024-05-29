OSHP: Vehicle crash deaths over Memorial Day weekend declined sharply from last year

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced a drop in vehicle crash fatalities over the 2024 Memorial Day weekend compared to the four-day holiday weekend last year.

Despite more people believed to have taken to the roads this year, vehicle crash fatalities in Ohio over the Memorial Day weekend dropped sharply compared to the 2023 holiday weekend, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.

OSHP said there were 14 crashes resulting in 17 deaths during the 2024 Memorial Day weekend reporting period, which ran from Friday, May 24, through Monday, May 27. That's a decline from the 26 people killed in vehicle crashes last year over the same four-day period.

The death toll is the lowest in three years since 15 people died in vehicle crashes over the 2021 Memorial Day holiday weekend. In 2022, 18 people died in vehicle crashes over the holiday weekend.

State troopers made more than 19,000 traffic stops during this year's reporting period. In addition, troopers provided assistance to 1,950 motorists.

