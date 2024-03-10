OSHP responding to single vehicle crash in Clark County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to a single-vehicle crash in Clark County.

OSHP was dispatched to the 10000 block of Haddix Rd on reports of a single-vehicle crash around 3:55 a.m.

>> Road construction to close section of State Route 274 in Logan County this week

According to an OSHP dispatcher, troopers just arrived on the scene, and very few preliminary details were available.

At least one person is injured, according to OSHP but the severity is unknown.

This is a developing story and we will update as new information is available.



