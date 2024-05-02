Oshkosh teacher allowed to resign after using racial slur in classroom

Vel Phillips Middle School in Oshkosh opened in the fall of 2023.

OSHKOSH ― A Vel Phillips Middle School teacher who was accused of using a racial slur in the classroom is no longer employed by the Oshkosh Area School District.

A source close to the situation inside the district revealed the teacher was allowed to resign after video of the incident surfaced during an investigation by the OASD and Vel Phillips administration.

OASD officials declined to comment on the matter and didn’t confirm the staff member’s identity, but sent a written statement to the Northwestern saying, “the teacher will not be continuing their employment with the Oshkosh Area School District.”

In a letter written to the entire school body, Vel Phillips Middle School Principal Kristi Levy said the decision was taken to maintain a safe and welcoming learning environment for everyone at the school.

“After a thorough investigation, Vel Phillips administration, in partnership with OASD Human Resources, determined that the language used in the classroom did, in fact, violate our district policies and the deeply held values of our school community,” wrote Levy.

“As a result, the staff member in question will not be continuing their employment with the Oshkosh Area School District.”

The teacher's name still appeared in the Vel Phillips Middle School directory despite the resignation.

The incident didn’t appear to be addressed at the last OASD Board of Education meeting, and board President Beth Wyman said the teacher’s resignation was never brought before the board.

According to the source inside the district, the staff member was not fired and was allowed to resign as they’re not a tenured teacher on a long-term contract.

The source explained temporary contracts are typically for one year, and this teacher’s contract and license were already scheduled to expire at the end of the school year.

The Northwestern confirmed the teacher’s license is expiring and that a license application for that teacher was submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and is pending review.

The DPI revealed it has not received a report of the teacher's conduct.

The DPI said it hadn't received a report of the teacher’s “immoral conduct” as of the writing of this article, and Wisconsin State Legislature mandates boards to file such a report “within 15 days after the administrator becomes aware of the charge, conviction, dismissal, nonrenewal or resignation.”

“Immoral conduct” is defined by the state Legislature as “behavior that is contrary to commonly accepted moral or ethical standards and that endangers the health, safety, welfare, or education of any pupil.”

After receiving a report of immoral conduct from a school district administrator, the state superintendent can initiate revocation proceedings and, ultimately, revoke a teaching license.

The news comes just one week after the teacher was initially placed on administrative leave following reports that they “used a highly inappropriate and offensive racial slur in the classroom.”

According to an initial letter sent by Levy to parents of children in the affected classroom, several students informed Vel Phillips administration near the end of the school day on April 23 of the alleged incident involving the staff member.

An internal investigation then revealed the existence of a video, confirming the teacher’s use of a racial slur while interacting with students in the classroom.

“We take this matter very seriously,” wrote the OASD in a statement.

“We want to be clear that racial slurs or any derogatory language have no place in our schools.

“The use of such language by any staff member goes against the professional standards we uphold and is not reflective of the environment of respect and inclusiveness expected from all students and staff,” the OASD added.

In the letter addressing the school body, Levy said school counselors will provide support to students trying to process the incident.

Levy wrote, “Our entire staff is here to support our students and families, and we continue to honor and uphold our deeply held values of inclusion and celebrating diversity within our school.”

