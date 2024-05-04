These Oshkosh students planted trees, held a cleanup and organized a nature walk for Arbor Day. Here's your weekly dose of community news.

In celebration of Arbor Day, Oshkosh North High School’s Communities Program planted three trees in the park behind the school on April 26.

OSHKOSH — Oshkosh North High School’s Communities Program hosted an Arbor Day event, in partnership with the Oshkosh Parks Department, April 26. Students planted three trees in the park behind the school.

As part of their service requirement, juniors Charlie Clark, Connor Palmquist and Garret Munig began working toward Oshkosh North being named a Tree Campus by the Arbor Day Foundation.

In addition to the tree planting, they also held a cleanup day April 23 and a nature walk April 24 that got other students involved.

Oshkosh Fire Department presents awards at annual dinner

The Oshkosh Fire Department hosted its annual recognition dinner April 20. Firefighters and community members were presented with awards, having been selected through a nomination process.

The following were recognized:

Exceptional Duty Award: Capt. Rick Natrop, Lt. Don Simonet, Equipment Operators Bret Hamer, Matt Sommerfeldt and Eric Tate, EMS Coordinator Blake Youwer, and Firefighters Kevin Putzer, Brian Ludwig and Adam Van Daalwyk.

Lifesaving Award: Capt. Mike Krajnik, Equipment Operator Chris Clark, Firefighters Ashley Engeldinger, Miranda Galligan, Devon Goebel and Jordan Olson and Oshkosh Defense Team consisting of Jesse Kolonowski, Gloria Markofski, Andrew McHugh, Tyler Olson and Joe Volgman.

Guardian Angel Award: Mike Brantmeier, David Kotula, Noah Moxon and Evan Murray.

Friends of the Fire Department: Emily Eisenchink, Dr. Jennifer Skolaski and The Salvation Army.

Fire Chiefs Award: Capt. Michael Bryan.

SMCHS student Wanless to take part in World Affairs Seminar

St. Mary Catholic High School student, Audrey Wanless, will represent the school at the 2024 World Affairs Seminar, taking place in June.

St. Mary Catholic High School student Audrey Wanless will represent the school at the 2024 World Affairs Seminar June 22-28 at Carroll University in Waukesha.

Wanless is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Neenah. She was encouraged by her guidance counselors and teachers because of her interest in world affairs.

This year’s seminar, titled “Democracy and Governance: Evolving Global Perspectives,” will offer delegates the chance to see how governing bodies interact around the world and how global citizens think about elections, political parties, rights and responsibilities. Featured speakers represent a variety of perspectives, opinions and backgrounds.

Recycle your old appliances at community event

FASCO Appliance Sales and Service will host a Community Service Recycling event May 10 and 11 at the store, 3260 Walter St., Oshkosh.

Appliances will be taken at no charge from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 10 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11.

Accepted items include refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, ice makers, air conditioners, microwaves, disposers, lawn and garden equipment, snow blowers, water heaters, any metal products and batteries.

Televisions, laptops and cell phones will not be taken.

For more information, contact Fasco Appliance at 920-235-4177 or office@fascoappliance.com.

Local blood drives set to keep supply stable

The American Red Cross will host several local drives to help keep the blood supply to local hospitals stable. There is no substitute for blood, so donations are essential.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required. Individuals 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health may be eligible to donate blood. Donors younger than 18 also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Upcoming blood drives:

May 10: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Omro High School, 455 Fox Trail;

May 20: 1 to 6 p.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1140 Tullar Road, Neenah;

May 21: 1 to 6 p.m., YMCA Downtown, 324 Washington Ave., Oshkosh; and

May 23: Noon to 5 p.m., Double Tree by Hilton Neenah, 123 E. Wisconsin Ave., Neenah.

To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Bank First hosts free shred event May 11 in Oshkosh

Bank First will host a free Shred Event from 9 a.m. to noon May 11 at 1159 N. Koeller St.

Bank First asks participants to take a non-perishable food donation in exchange for each bag of documents shredded. All food collected will be given to local food pantries.

All types of sensitive documentation will be accepted for shredding, including old tax returns, bank and credit card statements, medical records, etc.

Confidential Records will provide a mobile shredding unit to destroy the documents. Employees are licensed and bonded.

Businesses are asked to not participate in this event. The event will be held rain or shine.

For more information about Bank First, visit bankfirst.com.

