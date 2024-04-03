Oshkosh schools are closed Wednesday as the area remains under a winter storm warning until 1 p.m.

OSHKOSH — Public and private schools in Oshkosh are closed Wednesday.

The area remains under a winter storm warning until 1 p.m.

National Weather Service reported accumulating snow and strong winds were expected to continue throughout Wednesday morning.

An additional 2-4 inches of snow with wind gusts up to 45 mph were expected, causing patchy blowing and drifting snow.

The NWS said the strong winds and weight of the snow on tree limbs could down power lines and lead to power outages.

People were advised to expect slippery road conditions with the patchy blowing snow likely to reduce visibility throughout Wednesday. The forecast said snow is expected before 8 a.m. followed by snow possibly mixed with rain later in the morning.

Rain and snow are also in the forecast for Thursday morning with another chance of snow leading to additional accumulation of less than a half inch.

By Friday, temperatures are expected to rise to near 42 with mostly sunny skies.

The weekend calls for highs near 46 Saturday and near 50 Sunday.

