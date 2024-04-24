Oshkosh school teacher accused of using racial slur placed on leave

Vel Phillips Middle School in Oshkosh opened in the fall of 2023.

OSHKOSH ― A teacher at Vel Phillips Middle School has been placed on leave after being accused of using a racial slur Tuesday.

In a letter obtained by the Northwestern and verified by Oshkosh Area School District Communication Director Katie Nieman, Vel Phillips Middle School Principal Kristi Levy notified parents of children in the affected classroom of the allegations.

According to the letter, several students informed Vel Phillips administration near the end of the school day that a staff member “used a highly inappropriate and offensive racial slur in the classroom.”

“The allegations indicate that the language used violates our district policies and the deeply held values of our school community,” Levy wrote.

Levy said no determination has been made, as Vel Phillips administration is working with the director of Human Resources to investigate the matter internally.

“A full investigation will take place and appropriate action will be taken, as/if warranted,” Levy said in the letter.

“Providing a safe, respectful, and inclusive learning environment for all students is our highest priority," the principal added.

“Our administrative team at Vel Phillips takes this responsibility seriously. Please know this matter will be investigated with all of the attention it deserves,” she added.

The Oshkosh Area School District declined to comment on the situation other than to reiterate Levy’s statements from the letter.

