Oshkosh public to say goodbyes to two schools in farewell tours this spring

OSHKOSH ― Community members will get one last chance to say their goodbyes to Washington Elementary and Merrill Elementary and Middle Schools when the Oshkosh Area School District offers farewell tours of both facilities.

The self-guided tours are free and open to the public. They will be offered through a pair of two-hour afternoon and evening time slots on April 28 and May 1 as the buildings prepare to be closed at the end of this school year.

“Merrill and Washington schools have served our community well for decades, shaping thousands of young minds, OASD Superintendent Bryan Davis via a press statement.

“As we look ahead to an exciting new chapter, we invite all community members to join us for a farewell tour celebrating the rich legacies of these two schools.

“We hope our students, families, alumni and community members take this chance to celebrate the schools' histories before we embrace our exciting future,” he added.

Merrill, Washington and Webster Stanley Elementary Schools are expected to be consolidated into the new Menominee Elementary on the site of the former Webster Stanley building as part of Phase 1 of the district’s consolidation plan.

The Merrill building will be demolished to create space for the new Vel Phillips Middle School while OASD intends to sell Washington Elementary School to the City of Oshkosh for residential development.

“While saying farewell to the past is bittersweet, this transition presents an extraordinary opportunity to build upon our traditions in an innovative new learning environment at Menominee Elementary that will inspire students for years to come,” wrote Davis.

According to the press release, the district has plans to construct a memorial on the Merrill School grounds and will make bricks from its elementary and middle schools available to the public.

OASD is yet to announce how interested parties can acquire the bricks.

Washington Elementary Farewell Tours

April 28 from 1-3 p.m.

May 1 from 6-8 p.m.

Merrill Elementary and Middle School Farewell Tours

April 28 from 3-5 p.m.

May 1 from 5-7 p.m.

