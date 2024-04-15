Oshkosh ‘Pub Crawl’ results in 5 arrests, shots fired, 48 citations and about 100 calls for police

OSHKOSH — Police arrested five people, issued 48 citations and responded to the report of shots being during the annual unsanctioned “Pub Crawl” event near UW Oshkosh April 13.

The department said in a news release April 15 that the city had a large increase in pedestrian traffic in and around the university during the event, which saw an increase in house parties. Offices with the department’s Mobile Field Force worked throughout the day to increase law enforcement presence in the residential areas near the campus, the department said.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a large outdoor physical disturbance involving about 100 people. While officers were investigating that incident, it was reported several gunshots were heard in the area while officers were on scene.

Officers found several shell casings, and after further investigation they arrested a 20-year-old Oshkosh man on suspicion of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, felony bail jumping, possession of THC-second offense, and possession of MDMA-second offense. No one was hurt and no damage to property was reported as a result of the shots being fired, police said.

The department said its Mobile Field Force officers and patrol officers responded to about 100 calls for service in the areas of the Pub Crawl event. Three of the citations they wrote were for underage consumption/possession of alcohol and 39 were for open intoxicants. And the following arrests, listed by location, were made:

Ivring/Elmwood: A 20-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, threats to a law enforcement officer and for violating his probation/parole rules.

600 block of Wisconsin: A 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, battery, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest. Police said he battered a female and pushed several other individuals at a party.

Lincoln/Wisconsin: A 20-year-old Sheboygan man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Police said he repeatedly lied to officers about his identity.

Lincoln/Wisconsin: Officers were investigating a disturbance and arrested a 21-year-old Milwaukee man on suspicion of disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon (brass knuckles), possession of marijuana and possession of amphetamine.

Police did not release the names of any of those arrested or cited.

People with more information about any Pub Crawl incidents can contact police at 920-236-5700 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or by using the P3 app.

