Oshkosh man found guilty on felony charges for Fox River boat crash in 2022

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The 53-year-old Oshkosh man accused of crashing his powerboat into a cruise paddleboat on the Fox River back in 2022 has learned his fate.

A jury trial found Jason Lindemann, 53, guilty of two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, eleven counts of failing to render aid after a boating accident, and one count of negligently operating a boat. He was found not guilty on one charge of failing to render aid after a boating accident.

According to the criminal complaint, Lindemann was driving his powerboat on the Fox River on July 19, 2022, just before 10:00 p.m. when it collided with a paddlewheel cruise boat.

The ‘On the Loos’ cruise boat was reportedly carrying 44 people.

Lindemann dropped injured passengers from his boat and then drove onto Lake Winnebago. He and the boat stayed there until the next morning. Law enforcement found Lindemann’s boat abandoned at a nearby marina the day after.

A sentencing date is pending. Local 5 News will update this article when that information is available.

