Oshkosh man dies after being struck by train on East Parkway Avenue, police investigating

OSHKOSH – A 23-year-old Oshkosh man has died after being struck by a train Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched at 6:53 p.m. Sunday to a 911 call for a report of a male pedestrian on East Parkway Avenue who had been struck by a northbound train, Oshkosh Police Department said in a news release.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man who had been struck and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPD’s Accident Investigation Team and detectives responded to the scene and were continuing to investigate the incident Sunday night.

The train was being held on scene for investigation, and as a result, the railroad tracks south of East Parkway to East 15th Avenue were closed Sunday night.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or remain anonymous by calling Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or by using the P3 app.

No further details were immediately released Sunday night.

More: Mandi Genord of Beaver Dam earns Miss Wisconsin 2024 crown and will compete for Miss America 2025 title

Brandon Reid is editor of the Oshkosh Northwestern. Contact him at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com, or follow him on X at @breidHTRNews.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Oshkosh man dies after being struck by train, police investigating