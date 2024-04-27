Oshkosh, here's how you can get a replacement lid for your garbage cart, and more news in weekly dose.

OSHKOSH — Replacement lids for 96-gallon garbage and recycling carts in the City of Oshkosh will be available beginning May 1.

The lids may be purchased at the Collections counter inside City Hall. The fee is $50 and includes delivery, installation and disposal of the damaged lid.

Lids should be replaced if they are cracked, have holes or fire damage, the city said.

For more information, contact the Public Works Sanitation Division at 920-232-5383.

J&R rescue to celebrate Amphibian Week, May 5-11

Celebrate Amphibian Week May 5 to 11 with J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue at 976 American Drive, Suite 1, Neenah.

During the week, guests can participate in educational activities to learn more about amphibians and meet the amphibians currently at the rescue.

According to a news release, amphibians face numerous threats, including habitat loss, climate change, and disease. Approximately one third of all amphibian species are in danger of extinction.

Amphibians play a vital role in our ecosystem and are deserving of recognition and protection.

Throughout Amphibian Week, the public is invited to participate on social media. JRAAR will share information on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram about amphibians, their importance, the threats they face, and how you can help. Use hashtags #AmphibianWeek and #AmphibianWeek2024 to join the conversation and spread awareness.

Application deadline for Leadership Oshkosh program is May 15

The Oshkosh Chamber is accepting applications for its Leadership Oshkosh group.

The session lasts nine months and includes hands-on learning to develop leadership skills, serve on a local board and help organize fundraising events.

Tuition is $1,850 for Chamber members and $2,230 for non-members. The fee includes retreats, meals, materials and graduation. A limited number of scholarships are available.

Applications should be received by May 15. Register online at oshkoshchamber.com/leadership-oshkosh-application. For more information, contact Leadership Oshkosh Director Trina Woldt at trina@oshkoshchamber.com.

Artistry in Wood to be held May 5 at Convention Center

The 48th annual Mid-Wisconsin Chippers Artistry in Wood will be held May 5. It will be open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oshkosh Convention Center, 2 N. Main St.

Wood sculptures will be available for purchase, a blue ribbon competition will take place, and more than 70 woodcarvers and pyrographers will attend the event. There will be a bucket raffle and concessions available.

Admission is $5 per person with children 11 and younger admitted free. For more information, visit midwisconsinchippers.weebly.com.

