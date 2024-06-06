Oshkosh drug investigation leads to seven arrests, ages ranged from 35 to 74 years old

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Oshkosh say they finished a drug investigation at a residence that resulted in seven arrests.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on June 5 authorities conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 1400 block of Walnut Street. Authorities say that seven people were arrested as a result of the warrant.

The Oshkosh Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit as well as detectives and Lake Winnebago Area MEG conducted the warrant.

Goodwill to permanently close Laundry and Linen Services facility in Wisconsin, 130+ employees affected

The release says that those who were arrested ranged in age from 35-74 years old. Below is a breakdown of the arrests provided by the Oshkosh Police Department:

35-year-old arrested for Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Felony Bail Jumping

Probation Hold 39-year-old arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felony Bail Jumping

Probation Hold 40-year-old arrested for Outstanding warrant

Possession of Methamphetamine

Misdemeanor Bail Jumping 45-year-old arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felony Bail Jumping 49-year-old arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felony Bail Jumping 61-year-old arrested for Maintaining a Drug Dwelling 74-year-old arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Illegally Obtained Prescription

The names of those arrested were not provided. The department said that it works diligently to investigate crimes of this nature.

The Oshkosh Police Department works diligently to investigate crimes of this nature. Our mission is to promote public safety and enhance the quality of life in our community through innovative policing and community partnership. The safety of our citizens is our top priority. Oshkosh Police Department

Two Wisconsin men arrested after allegedly trying to steal copper from communications tower site

No additional information was provided.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.