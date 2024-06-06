Oshkosh drug investigation leads to seven arrests, ages ranged from 35 to 74 years old
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Oshkosh say they finished a drug investigation at a residence that resulted in seven arrests.
According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on June 5 authorities conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 1400 block of Walnut Street. Authorities say that seven people were arrested as a result of the warrant.
The Oshkosh Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit as well as detectives and Lake Winnebago Area MEG conducted the warrant.
The release says that those who were arrested ranged in age from 35-74 years old. Below is a breakdown of the arrests provided by the Oshkosh Police Department:
35-year-old arrested for
Carrying a Concealed Weapon
Felony Bail Jumping
Probation Hold
39-year-old arrested for
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Felony Bail Jumping
Probation Hold
40-year-old arrested for
Outstanding warrant
Possession of Methamphetamine
Misdemeanor Bail Jumping
45-year-old arrested for
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Felony Bail Jumping
49-year-old arrested for
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Felony Bail Jumping
61-year-old arrested for
Maintaining a Drug Dwelling
74-year-old arrested for
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Possession of Illegally Obtained Prescription
The names of those arrested were not provided. The department said that it works diligently to investigate crimes of this nature.
The Oshkosh Police Department works diligently to investigate crimes of this nature.
Oshkosh Police Department
No additional information was provided.
