Oshkosh bridge closures set for May 6-9. See how they'll impact your commute.
OSHKOSH — A handful of bridge closures are expected the week of May 6-9 in Oshkosh.
Oshkosh Police Department said the following bridges will experience full closures between 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. on their scheduled day:
May 6 — Wisconsin Street Bridge
May 7 — Congress/Oshkosh Avenue Bridge
May 8 — Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge
May 9 — Main Street Bridge
The schedule is subject to change depending on weather, the department said.
While the bridges are closed, traffic may increase in other areas of the city. The police department said commuters should plan accordingly and allow extra travel time.
