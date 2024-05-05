Oshkosh bridge closures set for May 6-9. See how they'll impact your commute.

FILE - The Jackson/Oregon Street Bridge in Oshkosh is shown in this file photo from July 5, 2022.

OSHKOSH — A handful of bridge closures are expected the week of May 6-9 in Oshkosh.

Oshkosh Police Department said the following bridges will experience full closures between 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. on their scheduled day:

May 6 — Wisconsin Street Bridge

May 7 — Congress/Oshkosh Avenue Bridge

May 8 — Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge

May 9 — Main Street Bridge

The schedule is subject to change depending on weather, the department said.

While the bridges are closed, traffic may increase in other areas of the city. The police department said commuters should plan accordingly and allow extra travel time.

Boys & Girls Club expansion: Boys & Girls Clubs of America CEO says renovated Oshkosh complex among the very best

Brandon Reid is editor of the Oshkosh Northwestern. Contact him at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com, or follow him on X at @breidHTRNews.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Oshkosh bridges to close the week of May 6-9