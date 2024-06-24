OSHA investigating Ohio company after death of employee in New Brighton

NEW BRIGHTON ― Federal investigators are probing an Ohio-based company after one of its employees died while on a worksite in Beaver County.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched the investigation after the June 20 death of a man in New Brighton. The Beaver County Coroner's Office has identified the man to local media as 48-year-old Frank Vickers, of Boardman, Ohio, but the cause of death has not been publicly released at this time.

At the time of the incident, Vickers was working for Rudzick Excavating, which is based out of Struthers, Ohio. The company has been cited by OSHA several times before this most recent incident for workplace safety, including a "serious" citation for not providing safety measures against cave-ins while the company was doing business in Monaca in August 2021.

According to OSHA's investigation guidelines, the agency has six months to issue a citation for the incident.

