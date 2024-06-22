OSHA investigating Beaver County workplace death

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating a workplace death in Beaver County.

The agency confirmed the employer is Rudzick Excavating, Inc., a demolition and excavation company based in Struthers, Ohio. The incident happened on Thursday in New Brighton.

OSHA has six months to complete its investigation. The agency didn’t release any other information about the incident.

Channel 11 reached out to Rudzik Excavating for comment but has not heard back.

OSHA has investigated Rudzik Excavating four times between February 2020 and October 2023. One of the investigations led to a serious citation and a fine.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Julie Chrisley’s sentence on fraud allegations vacated by appeals court Pennsylvania couple drowns in rip current while on vacation with their kids in Florida Intoxicated man steals yacht on Allegheny River, police say VIDEO: Balloon release held in honor of man who drowned in Beaver County creek DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts