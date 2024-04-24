OSHA closes investigation of workplace death at Austin airport last fall; no fine issued

A federal workplace safety investigation after the death of a city of Austin employee at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport last fall concluded with no penalties against a ground services company tied to the accident, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

On Oct. 31, a fuel storage vehicle on the airport's apron near the western end of Barbara Jordan Terminal struck a city Aviation Department employee as it reversed, according to an incident report obtained by the American-Statesman. The city employee, identified as Michael Wills, 68, died at the scene.

An auto-pedestrian crash investigation by Austin police determined the death was accidental, with the Police Department closing the case in October, the report shows. At the same time, the U.S. Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an investigation into Menzies Aviation, a ground services company that owned the fuel storage vehicle and employed the driver.

The OSHA investigation concluded on April 19 with no citation issued, said Juan J. Rodríguez, a Labor Department spokesperson, in a statement. A separate fatality investigation was not opened because OSHA has no jurisdiction over city employees, he added.

Spokespeople for Menzies Aviation did not immediately respond to an inquiry Wednesday about the conclusion of OSHA's investigation.

The incident was the second workplace-related death at the city-run airport in 2023.

That spring, an American Airlines employee, Michal Ingraham, 37, died when he was pinned between a ground service vehicle he was driving and a jet bridge. Austin police determined the death was accidental. Records obtained by the Statesman show that the resulting OSHA investigation found "no mechanical deficiencies" in the vehicle, countering statements from airport employees to police suggesting the vehicle had a history of mechanical issues.

The deaths both resulted in civil lawsuits in Travis County courts. Both suits were pending as of Wednesday.

Ingraham's father filed a lawsuit against American Airlines. The Fort Worth-based airline has denied wrongdoing, court records show.

Members of Wills' family filed their lawsuit against Menzies Airlines and the driver of the fuel truck — both of whom have denied wrongdoing. Attorneys for the ground services company contend Wills' death was the result of his "negligence, carelessness or recklessness," court records show.

