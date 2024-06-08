Osceola Sheriff’s Office seeks person of interest in deadly shooting

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a person of interest in relation to a Saturday shooting, the agency announced in a news release.

The agency said it’s searching for Joshua Michael Alan Miller, 29. Anyone who comes in contact with Miller is advised to use caution and contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 407-348-2222.

The agency said it responded to an address off Bronco Drive in St. Cloud in reference to a shooting. The victim found at the scene was transported to a local hospital and died as a result of injuries.

The agency is actively investigating the incident and said it is isolated to the Bronco Drive address.