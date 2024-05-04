Osceola Sheriff’s office needs your vote in sheriff’s association contest

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s support in beating out other countries in the Florida Sheriffs Association 2024 Vehicle Graphics Contest.

Osceola County Sheriff Lopez and the sheriff’s office is encouraging Central Floridians to vote for their Autism Awareness Car.

This car holds a special significance for our community as it carries a powerful message of unity, understanding, and inclusion, the sheriff’s office said.

Read: Boeing’s Starliner flight test: Meet the astronauts

Here is how you can vote:

Head to the FSA Facebook page

Click on the photo of the OCSO Autism Awareness Patrol Car

Hit the “like” button on the photo

Share the post with all of your friends and ask them to vote

Read: This Central Florida airport is 2nd-worst in the U.S. for flight delays, study says

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.