The Osceola-Orange state attorney accused his predecessor of ethical violations. A judge said it’s just “policy differences.”

In a setback for State Attorney Andrew Bain, an Orange County judge is refusing to release secret legal documents Bain claimed would demonstrate ethical violations by his predecessor and political opponent, Monique Worrell.

The Friday ruling from Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu said Bain’s Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s office failed to offer sufficient evidence challenging “the honesty, trustworthiness or fitness” of Worrell’s prosecutors in a high-profile officer shooting case they brought to a grand jury in 2022. Bain had dropped the grand jury’s indictment of the Orange County deputy in March, saying Worrell’s prosecutors made arguments to the grand jury they had reason to believe were false.

But Chiu sidestepped the ethics charges, saying Bain’s beef with Worrell came down to “policy differences.” He declined to make the grand jury testimony public, as Bain requested.

“lt is not the proper role of this Court to opine as to the policy considerations which inform the exercise of prosecutorial discretion,” the ruling read.

While Chiu didn’t say so directly, his language suggested he sees the disagreement as a political one between two top prosecutors who will face each other in a November election.

Bain was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to his post after DeSantis suspended Worrell last August. Now he is running as a no-party affiliation candidate to retain the job against Worrell and an as-yet unknown Republican candidate.

A spokesperson for Bain said the State Attorney’s Office respects the judge’s decision “despite disagreeing with it and believing the testimony should be available to the public.”

“Regardless of the community’s access to this testimony, we intend to abide by the ethical obligations we have as members of the Florida Bar and the special rules governing prosecutors charged with ensuring justice is done,” spokesperson Jason Gunn said in an email.

Though the allegations did not merit the transcript’s release, Chiu said the Florida Bar would be the appropriate body to investigate further. Gunn declined to say whether Bain intends to present his misconduct allegations against Worrell to the Bar, citing “our strong sense of professionalism and dedication to the rules,” even though he acknowledged that nothing prohibits the release of that information.

A Bar spokesperson did not immediately confirm whether they received formal complaints when asked by the Orlando Sentinel.

The conflict between prosecutors emerged from a convoluted criminal case dating to December 2020 — one in which Deputy Bruce Stolk shot a fleeing suspect, admitted he had done so, was indicted for the act, and then found his charges dropped by prosecutors who said his confession was a lie.

The night of the shooting, Edenilson Urbina was waiting in line at a food truck on Kingsgate Drive, and took off running upon seeing an Orange County patrol car pull in to stop him for minor traffic violations. Deputies gave chase.

Shaky body camera video of the incident shows Urbina running in a dark area between nearby apartment buildings when Stolk shot him in the back just seconds after getting out of his patrol car. It’s not clear from the video what prompted Stolk’s action, but he told investigators he shot Urbina deliberately because he believed Urbina had a gun. No weapons were found at the scene.

Worrell argued the shooting was unjustified and a grand jury later agreed, charging Stolk with aggravated battery.

But months later, after Bain had replaced Worrell as state attorney, Bain assistant Ryan Williams argued in a 30-page, partially redacted memo that Worrell’s team had reason to believe Stolk fired accidentally but did not disclose that to the grand jury. Why Stolk might lie about the incident was never made clear.

Saying it believed the shooting was indeed accidental, Bain’s office dropped the indictment. Any chance to charge Stolk with a lesser crime was lost as the statute of limitations had lapsed, Williams added.

At the time, Bain blasted Worrell’s handling of the case against Stolk, calling it a “disregard for truth and justice.” He apparently believed the grand jury testimony would bolster his argument against Worrell as he sought its release.

Worrell countered that it is typical for prosecutors to discuss internally various theories of a case, but would be atypical to present such alternatives to a grand jury. She further accused Bain’s office of handling the case differently since Stolk is law enforcement.

Grand jury proceedings are held behind closed doors and under Florida law, transcripts are routinely sealed.

Stolk remains under internal investigation for the shooting by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, where he has worked since September 2017.