Osceola County’s top companies have added more than 2,000 employees

This week, Orlando Business Journal features Osceola County’s largest employers, ranked by their current number of employees.

During the past five years, Osceola’s largest employers have hired hundreds of employees in the region. Some notable hiring bumps include AdventHealth adding over 1,000 employees, Walmart adding 545, Orlando Health adding 400 and McLane Co. adding 350.

The five largest employers in Osceola County employ more than 21,000 people within the county and span industries such as education, retail, health care and tourism.

