Osceola County to remove invasive plants in Lake Toho

Osceola County crews will soon begin work to remove invasive plants from Lake Tohopekaliga in Kissimmee.

The state awarded the county $640,000 for the large project.

Officials say it will help improve flood management.

“Funding this initiative is the right thing for the State of Florida to do. This project is expected to yield long-term benefits for both flood management and the ecological integrity of the Upper Kissimmee Basin,” said Osceola County Commission Chair Cheryl Grieb. “It makes sense to invest in a healthy lake in a section that is a showpiece for the City of Kissimmee and enjoyed by thousands of residents and visitors. By addressing the overgrowth in North Lake Tohopekaliga, we are not only improving flood management but also restoring ecological balance to this crucial waterway.”

County leaders said unprecedented flooding happened in the area during Hurricane Ian because of overgrowth.

Officials are also hoping it’ll restore ecological balance in the area.

