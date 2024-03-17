Osceola County lines up $8.3 million for free college tuition

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Osceola County is lining up its third year of a program that provides free college tuition to all high school or GED graduates there.

County commissioners will vote March 18 on more than $8.3 million in funds for the Osceola Prosper program. Started in 2022, the program provides high school graduates from public, charter, private and homeschools in the county the option to attend Valencia College for a degree or accelerated skills training program, or for students to attend Osceola Technical College.

Read: Two Central Florida natives to appear as contestants on American Idol

Initially, the county used federal money it received to fund the program, but because of the program’s success, now primarily will use its general funds for it, with a small amount of leftover Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



