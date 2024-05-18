Osceola County firefighter charged with sexual battery of teenager in Brevard County, officials say

Osceola County Fire Rescue has confirmed the recent arrest of one of its firefighters.

A probable cause affidavit shows Pedro Antuna was arrested by Brevard County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of sexual battery involving someone between 16 and 17 years old.

According to the BCSO, the 16-year-old left here residence to walk to a park near her house. The victim met an unknown Hispanic man who she got in the car with and drove to the park, deputies said.

The victim told deputies that when they were at the park, she went to the bathroom, when the suspect followed her in and made sexual contact with victim.

Deputies said the mom tracked down the daughters phone and found her at the park, and that is when the suspect took off.

The victim met the suspect on Snapchat.

Osceola County Fire Rescue sent this statement to Channel 9:

“On Sunday, May 12, Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS was informed by law enforcement partners that an arrest was made involving an individual employed by the department. In accordance with department and County policy, the individual has been placed on suspension with pay pending investigation and further proceedings by law enforcement.”

The department said Antuna, 26, has been with the agency since 2021.

Antuna has since bonded out of the Brevard County jail.

