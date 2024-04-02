Osceola County deputies investigate shooting inside Poinciana neighborhood

Deputies in Osceola County are investigating a shooting Tuesday.

The shooting happened inside a neighborhood on Birmingham Drive in Poinciana.

Several deputies and crime scene tape are seen near homes in the area.

Deputies said the shooting is an “isolated incident” and “all parties have been located.”

Officials have not said what led up to the shooting and how many people were hurt.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

