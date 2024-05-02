Osceola County deputies arrest suspect in thefts of multiple FedEx packages

Detectives in Osceola County say they’ve identified the man responsible for stealing multiple FedEx deliveries.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to several thefts of FedEx packages throughout the month of April that appeared to involve the same suspect and suspect vehicle.

Detectives employed various investigative methods to identify 26-year-old Abel Bismarck Valdez-Feliz as a possible suspect in the thefts.

On Tuesday, deputies found Valdez-Feliz and took him into custody.

After securing a search warrant for his home, deputies say they found several pieces of evidence linking Valdez-Feliz to the thefts.

According to the sheriff’s office, in an interview, Valdez-Feliz admitted to stealing several packages in Osceola County.

Valdez-Feliz was booked into the Osceola County jail Tuesday on two counts of burglary to an unoccupied dwelling and two counts of third-degree grand theft, both felonies.

He remains in jail with no bond set.

Osceola County deputies ask anyone with additional information on the case or similar incidents to contact them at (407) 348-2222.

