Osceola considers tapping nearby quarry to avert drinking water crisis

West Lake, Osceola's water supply, as seen from the spillway. The lake is so low that city and water works officials are seeking to use treated wastewater to help bolster its level.

Osceola is looking at pumping water from a nearby quarry to boost dwindling levels in drought-depleted West Lake — its primary source of drinking water.

Osceola Water Superintendent Brandon Patterson said Tuesday the southern Iowa city of 5,600 could potentially tap 70 million gallons of water from the 9-acre, 50-foot-deep, spring-fed quarry north of town.

The proposal could help the city address an immediate water shortfall, providing it enough supply to meet 90 days of peak usage this summer, Patterson said.

Despite recent rains, two-thirds of Clarke County is gripped in severe drought, with the remainder experiencing moderate drought. West Lake is 7 feet below normal levels, and the city has ordered residents to reduce water use or face penalties.

The Southern Iowa Rural Water Association says it will loan Osceola an industrial pump to move water from the quarry to the 320-acre lake. The Osceola water utility says it also would need “several thousand feet of hose” to make the connection.

“After lots of discussions with regional water operators, local and state government organizations, testing, and consulting with our engineers, we believe this plan is the best path to securing water for the community,” Patterson said.

What are longer-term plans for ensuring water supply?

While a temporary solution, pumping water from the quarry could begin benefiting Osceola within 60 days, Patterson said. Engineers already have completed a preliminary analysis of the quarry’s raw water.

Patterson said he’s negotiating with the quarry owners. Osceola Water Works anticipates pumping water from the quarry later in the spring and potentially again in the fall, depending on how much the quarry can supply.

Patterson told the Osceola Water Works Board he’s working with state regulators to ensure no invasive plants or fish are introduced into West Lake.

In addition to addressing the water emergency, Patterson outlined what he called an intermediate proposal that reduces water demand and, later, connects the Osceola and Southern Iowa Rural Water Association supplies.

Osceola has been providing the rural water association with about 350,000 gallons daily to serve parts of rural Clarke County. But the water association anticipates less reliance on Osceola after recently completing construction of a $65.6 million water treatment and distribution system that taps Three Mile Lake in Union County.

But even with the new treatment plant, the rural association anticipates needing about 200,000 gallons a day from Osceola to serve eastern Clarke County during heavy summer demand, because of infrastructure restrictions. Faced with that challenge, Patterson and Jeff Rice, the rural association’s general manager, propose evenly splitting $100,000 in cost to add a half mile of 8-inch main to serve eastern Clarke County with water drawn from Three Mile Lake.

The utilities also are weighing a $5 million plan that would connect the two water supplies, which could provide Osceola with short-term relief and later provide emergency supplies for both regions, Patterson said. The project would take two years to complete.

Using treated wastewater to bolster supply still a goal

At the same time, the city will continue pursuing its plan to use treated wastewater to recharge West Lake. Last fall, Osceola asked the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to approve the $16.5 million project, which is the first in the state seeking to recycle wastewater to supply drinking water.

Long-term, Osceola and surrounding communities want to build a nearly 800-acre reservoir that’s estimated to cost $100 million. The project, which has encountered several roadblocks, could take six to eight years.

Patterson said he anticipates the city will pause a plan to move about 4 million gallons from two city water bodies, Grade Lake and Q Pond, to West Lake, so Osceola can open its aquatic center and water its municipal golf course this summer.

Donnelle Eller covers agriculture, the environment and energy for the Register. Reach her at deller@registermedia.com or 515-284-8457.

